Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

3/4/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $43.00.

3/2/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Mr. Cooper Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

