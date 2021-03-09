Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,818. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

