ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 155.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,205 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of ResMed worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $185.05 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

