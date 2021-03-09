Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Up 20%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 2,395,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,786,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $256.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Resonant by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

