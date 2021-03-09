Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Up 20%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 2,395,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,786,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
RESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $256.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.
About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
