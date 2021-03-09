Reviewing Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) & HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrett Business Services and HireQuest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $942.31 million 0.61 $48.29 million $6.27 11.90 HireQuest $15.88 million 13.09 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.29% 21.58% 4.62% HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08%

Dividends

Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barrett Business Services pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HireQuest has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barrett Business Services and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than HireQuest.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. It also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. The company serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

