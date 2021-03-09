Reviewing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LivePerson and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 11 0 2.85 Oracle 1 14 12 0 2.41

LivePerson currently has a consensus target price of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.10%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $67.47, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Oracle.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -35.41% -60.48% -16.59% Oracle 26.34% 101.26% 10.77%

Risk & Volatility

LivePerson has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LivePerson and Oracle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 12.69 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -42.88 Oracle $39.07 billion 5.48 $10.14 billion $3.46 21.03

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oracle beats LivePerson on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license. Its cloud software as a service offerings include a suite of cloud software applications, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise and performance management, supply chain management, human capital management, and customer experience cloud-based industry solutions, as well as NetSuite application suite, a cloud-based ERP solution. The company also provides cloud infrastructure as a service; enterprise database; database products, including MySQL, Oracle TimesTen In-Memory Database, Oracle Berkeley DB, and Oracle NoSQL Database; middleware software; Java licenses; server and storage products; hardware products and services comprising point-of-sale terminals and related hardware for managing businesses within the food and beverage, hotel and retail industries; and hardware products and services for communications networks, including network signaling, policy control and subscriber data management solutions, and session border control technology. In addition, it offers operating systems, including Oracle Linux and Oracle Solaris, virtualization software, and other hardware-related software; management technologies and products, such as Oracle Enterprise Manager; and product repairs, maintenance services, and technical support services. It also serves various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

