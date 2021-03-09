Reviewing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Bankshares and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15% Nicolet Bankshares 26.37% 10.36% 1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.57 $17.47 million $2.65 14.36 Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 4.35 $54.64 million $5.52 15.15

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Bankshares and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.92%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.60%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats National Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of October 20, 2020, it operated 36 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

