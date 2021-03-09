ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) PT Raised to $3.50

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

