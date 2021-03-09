RH (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.19.

NYSE:RH opened at $441.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in RH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

