Richard N. Barton Sells 94,046 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $13.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

