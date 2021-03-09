Richard Ross Stewart Sells 3,500 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at $940,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Ross Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48.

EXP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.79. 214,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,936. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,553,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $29,377,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.