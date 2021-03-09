Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $19.19. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

