Ring Energy (REI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.