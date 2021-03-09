RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Cut by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 20,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

NYSE RNG opened at $322.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -262.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total transaction of $827,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,828 shares of company stock worth $28,228,674. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.