Rio DeFi Market Cap Tops $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00511985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00508458 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars.

