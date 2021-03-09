RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 20,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

