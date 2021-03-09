RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.15

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $37.37 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,721,273 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

