Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $38.98

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.98, but opened at $44.13. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 129,213 shares traded.

RIOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

