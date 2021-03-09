Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $38.98

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.98, but opened at $44.13. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 129,213 shares traded.
RIOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 4.56.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
