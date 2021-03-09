Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.