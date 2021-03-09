RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

