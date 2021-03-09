Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Position Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,814 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock worth $1,535,222 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.33 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

