Rivetz (RVT) Price Tops $0.0555 on Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Rivetz has a market cap of $1.46 million and $405.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

