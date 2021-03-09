Rivetz (RVT) Price Up 60.1% Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $417.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.00790794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

