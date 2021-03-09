RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

