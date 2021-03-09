RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,744 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $470.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

