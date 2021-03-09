RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,769 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of The Cooper Companies worth $39,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

NYSE COO opened at $388.17 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

