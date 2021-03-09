RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock opened at $215.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.