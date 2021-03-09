RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,801,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,035 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 208,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX opened at $31.81 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

