RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $5,529,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,169.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,307.10 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,153.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,978.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

