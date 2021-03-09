RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

