RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 31.1% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $215.41 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53. The firm has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

