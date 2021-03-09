RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

