RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

