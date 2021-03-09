RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $29,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $401.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.62 and its 200-day moving average is $404.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.