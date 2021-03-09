RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 4,005 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NeoGenomics worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.25 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,012. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

