RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $262.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

