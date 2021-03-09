RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Proofpoint worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $119.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.68.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock worth $6,930,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.