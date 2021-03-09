RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.73 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.