RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Eagle Materials worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,976,659.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

