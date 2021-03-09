RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

