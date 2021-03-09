RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

