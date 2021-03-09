RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $99.09 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

