RMB Capital Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pool worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $330.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.18 and a 200-day moving average of $343.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.