RMB Capital Management LLC Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $135.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.