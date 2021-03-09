RMB Capital Management LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Repligen worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,392 shares of company stock worth $1,043,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $186.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.80. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.06, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

