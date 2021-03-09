RMB Capital Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $154.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

