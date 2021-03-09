RMB Capital Management LLC Has $19.46 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

