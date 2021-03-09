RMB Capital Management LLC Has $21.68 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,227,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $347.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.41 and a 200-day moving average of $330.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.