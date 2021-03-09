RMB Capital Management LLC Has $42.98 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises about 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of STERIS worth $42,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $177.15 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.