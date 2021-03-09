RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8,743.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after buying an additional 548,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $148.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

